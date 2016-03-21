SLIM WATCHES – DESIGNED AND ENGINEERED IN SWITZERLAND
SLIM UP YOUR LIFE
Do you remember the feeling when you were travelling just with your backpack and nothing else? Wasn’t that awesome?! So flexible and mobile. So light. That exactly what slim made is about. Wearing less and enjoying it more.
For more thoughts why slim wristwatches are the perfect choice to change your mindset.
A SLIMPLIFIED WATCH
We created the prefect slim wristwatches to make your life super slim. No complicated, heavy timepiece; Simply a clean, light weight and fantastically comfortable watch. Ah, we almost forgot: It’s thin, too!
Find out more about the each detail of your next favourite thin watch here.
KICK ASS SERVICE
We won’t rest until you are totally happy.
We ship your slim watch for free.
You can return your thin timepiece if you are not 100% convinced.
And our customer service team is there to help you with everything and anything.
You will have to love us !